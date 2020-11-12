Detainee who bolted Tagbilaran jail rearrested











A detainee who bolted the Tagbilaran City Police Station custodial facility Wednesday night was rearrested by police at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City in a manhunt operation following his escape.

The escapee, identified as Ian Abendan y Maromas, was detained at the Tagbilaran City PNP lock-up jail since June 23, 2020 for charges of carnapping and frustrated murder.

Early morning Thursday, Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II proffered a P20,000 reward money to anyone who could give information that leads to the recapture of Abendan.

Police on a manhunt operation were tipped off by a civilian informant who incidentally saw Abendan walking near the former Kilum-Kilum Music Bar and Restaurant in Barangay Booy.

According to police, Abendan used to go to said place as he had friends there.

The informant will get the P20,000 reward put up by the city mayor. (KB)