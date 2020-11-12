Detainee who bolted Tagbilaran jail rearrested

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Detainee who bolted Tagbilaran jail rearrested

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A detainee who bolted the Tagbilaran City Police Station custodial facility Wednesday night was rearrested by police at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City in a manhunt operation following his escape.

The escapee, identified as Ian Abendan y Maromas, was detained at the Tagbilaran City PNP lock-up jail since June 23, 2020 for charges of carnapping and frustrated murder.

Early morning Thursday, Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II proffered a P20,000 reward money to anyone who could give information that leads to the recapture of Abendan.

Police on a manhunt operation were tipped off by a civilian informant who incidentally saw Abendan walking near the former Kilum-Kilum Music Bar and Restaurant in Barangay Booy.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to police, Abendan used to go to said place as he had friends there.

The informant will get the P20,000 reward put up by the city mayor. (KB)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran City Hall employee nabbed in drug bust; 2 others escape

An employee of the Tagbilaran City Hall was apprehended by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for a…

Tagbilaran PNP chief recommends to Art regular drug testing for Capitol security

Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) commander Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta will be recommending to Governor Arthur Yap the conduct…

Man nabbed for attempted rape in Valencia

A 28-year-old married man was arrested for alleged attempted rape in Valencia town. The suspect, Alex Taguines, of Barangay La…

A lax hiring policy at Capitol’s security force?

The public perceives a laxity in the screening of applicants for employment with the Provincial Security Force (PSF) after one…

Provincial Security Force under tight watch after guard nabbed in drug bust

A Capitol security official assured that tight monitoring and screening are in place for members of the Provincial Security Force…

Pilar man hacks daughter, 3, dead, slashes stepdaughter’s arm off

A three-year-old girl was hacked to death while her 14-year-old stepsister’s arm was severed in a grisly knife attack by…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply