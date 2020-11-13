Ex-soldier tagged in killing of ex-councilor still in Bohol: Tagbilaran PNP

14 hours ago
Police believe that a retired soldier of the Philippine Army tagged in the killing of a village councilor and his nephew following a land encroachment dispute is still hiding in Bohol.

The former soldier, identified as Teodorico Linghon, 65 years old, a resident of Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, has been the subject of a police manhunt after he shot and killed Mansasa Barangay Kagawad Carolino Pahang, 64, and the latter’s nephew, Jose Lamberto Pahang, 38, after a heated altercation arising from a land encroachment dispute on June 8, 2020.

In the fit of rage, Linghon also shot Paul Niño Pahang, 30, and his wife Janice Pahang, 33, when the two intervened in the altercation.

According to Tagbilaran City Police Chief Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, there is a high probability that the ex-military man could still be holed up somewhere here in the province due to travel restrictions imposed since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

More than five months have passed since the fatal shooting incident but Peralta believes the prevailing strict travel policies may have prevented Linghon from leaving the province.

Peralta announced that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is offering a cash reward of P50,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of Linghon.

Linghon has been charged for murder on 2 counts and another 2 counts for attempted murder pending before the Regional Trial Court, Branch 2, Tagbilaran City.

According to Peralta, the retired soldier has been receiving dialysis treatments and there is a possibility that he might turn up in any of the hospitals here that has the capability of administering such medical care. (KB, RT)

