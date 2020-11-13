Lifeless body found under Clarin bridge











A man was found dead with strangulation marks around his neck under a bridge in Clarin town on Friday morning, police said.

According to Lt. Eleazar Mellomida, chief of the Clarin Police Station, the lifeless body of a man identified as Edmund Supilanas, 28, of Barangay Poblacion Norte, was discovered in a riverbank by passersby.

Supilanas was believed to have been strangled to death before he was thrown off the bridge.

“Base sa doctor, strangulation ang gikamatyan, suffocation. Pero naa puy samad sa ulo na sa pagkahog na siguro to niya sa tulay,” said Mellomida.

The victim was last seen in a drinking session near the town’s port on Thursday night, based on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage obtained by the police.

He entered the port area at 9:10 p.m. and left at past 10 p.m., Mellomida said.

Initial information gathered by the police also indicated that the victim ran amok while under the influence of alcohol during the said period.

“Mao ni among lead kaning mga taw na duol niya mao ni ang among panguhaan og impormasyon kay naay initial na info nakainom na, nangita og bikil ng tawhana samtang naay ubang taw na nag-inom didto pud,” he added.

Supilanas had no prior records with the police and was not a known drug personality.

The police chief however noted that those close to the victim told investigators that he was known to cause trouble when under the influence of alcohol.

“Base sa mga nakaila ani niya, og di ni makainom ok ra kuno ning tawghana. Kana ra kunong makainom, mura’g magmaoy ba,” he said.

Supilanas’ remains have been transported to a funeral home after a medical examination.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the case to determine the suspect and motive behind the murder.

According to Mellomida, they were still reviewing the CCTV footage to identify other persons who were in the port area during the last moments that the victim was seen alive. (Allen Doydora)