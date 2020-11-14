Woman, 41, shot dead in Danao











A 41-year-old woman was gunned down by two still unidentified assailants in Barangay Dagohoy, Danao on Thursday night.

Danao police chief Captain Andy Corpus said that victim Potencian Suello was accosted by four men who rode in tandem in two motorcycles outside her home at past 7 p.m.

The two motorcycle passengers then repeatedly shot Suello.

She was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Corpus, the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity with Suello having no known conflicts with other persons.

“Ang among gikalibugan g’yud is jamo g’yuy kontra tong bayhana,” he said.

Corpus noted that during the gun attack, the victim was heading home from a neighbor’s house where she borrowed a flashlight.

The said neighbor has been accused of being a mamamarang (witch doctor) and has been known to have drawn the ire of some residents in the area for her craft.

“Kadtong iyang silingan naay posibilidad na maoy basin naay kontra kay na allege man to na naay black magic, mambabarang ba,” he said. “Naa jud kuno toy kontra tong iyang [Suello] silingan.”

Corpus said that they found four empty shells fired from 9mm and .45 caliber pistols at the crime scene.

Police investigators meanwhile are still looking at other possible angles in Suello’s murder. (A. Doydora)