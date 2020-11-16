21-year-old ‘pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Panglao bust











The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team seized shabu worth P170,000 from a 21-year-old alleged drug dealer during an anti-drug operation in Panglao on Monday morning.

The operatives seized the illegal drugs estimated to weigh 25 grams from one Jershey Aguaviva of Barangay Manga during a buy-bust operation in Libaong Panglao at 8 a.m., said Lt. Amelito Melloria, chief of the Panglao Police Station.

According to Melloria, Aguaviva is a newly identified drug personality in Panglao.

The operation was carried out by the Panglao Police Station with the PDEA, Provincial Intelligence Branch and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Aguaviva is now under the custody of the Pangalo police.

He is set to be charged with violating Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AD)