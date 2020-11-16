21-year-old ‘pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Panglao bust

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

21-year-old ‘pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Panglao bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team seized shabu worth P170,000 from a 21-year-old alleged drug dealer during an anti-drug operation in Panglao on Monday morning.

The operatives seized the illegal drugs estimated to weigh 25 grams from one Jershey Aguaviva of Barangay Manga during a buy-bust operation in Libaong Panglao at 8 a.m., said Lt. Amelito Melloria, chief of the Panglao Police Station.

According to Melloria, Aguaviva is a newly identified drug personality in Panglao.

The operation was carried out by the Panglao Police Station with the PDEA, Provincial Intelligence Branch and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Aguaviva is now under the custody of the Pangalo police.

He is set to be charged with violating Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AD)  

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3 arrested over weekend drug busts in Sikatuna, Tagbilaran, Baclayon

Anti-illegal drug operatives arrested three suspected drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations in Sikatuna, Baclayon and Tagbilaran City on Saturday…

Woman, 41, shot dead in Danao

A 41-year-old woman was gunned down by two still unidentified assailants in Barangay Dagohoy, Danao on Thursday night. Danao police…

Lifeless body found under Clarin bridge

A man was found dead with strangulation marks around his neck under a bridge in Clarin town on Friday morning,…

Ex-soldier tagged in killing of ex-councilor still in Bohol: Tagbilaran PNP

Police believe that a retired soldier of the Philippine Army tagged in the killing of a village councilor and his…

Tagbilaran City Hall employee nabbed in drug bust; 2 others escape

An employee of the Tagbilaran City Hall was apprehended by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for a…

Detainee who bolted Tagbilaran jail rearrested

A detainee who bolted the Tagbilaran City Police Station custodial facility Wednesday night was rearrested by police at around 9…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply