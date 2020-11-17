Father arrested for raping daughter in Dauis











A 40-year-old man was arrested in Dauis town on Monday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter, the town’s police chief said.

According to Lt. Bonifacio Tañola, operatives of the Dauis Police Station collared suspect Ariel Galagar Dael, 40, who is a native of Cagayan De Oro City, at his home in Barangay Biking, Dauis.

Dael has an existing arrest warrant issued by Judge Leo Lison of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City and dated November 9, 2020 for two counts of incestuous rape. Court said he raped his own daughter on different occasions in 2016 and 2020.

“Two counts na, nag-edad ang bata og 12 years old iya ng nahilabtan unya pagka 16 years old sa bata, nahilabtan gihapon niya,” said Tañola.

The police chief noted that no complaints were filed during the first alleged rape four years ago as the victim was afraid to tell her mother about the incident.

“Nahadlok ang bata na motog-an kay basin unsaon ang pamilya mao miabot og 16 years old na mura’g di na maagwanta sa bata mitug-an sa inahan,” he added.

The victim along with his mother and siblings have moved out of their home following the second incident.

Meanwhile, Dael remained detained at the Dauis Police Station pending the issuance of a commitment order against him.

Rape is a non-baliable offense. He will remain jailed until the resolution of his case in which he could either be acquitted and released or convicted and sentenced to serve time in a penitentiary. (A. Doydora)