2 ‘high-value targets’ yield P680k shabu in Tagbilaran; 1 nabbed in Dauis bust











Shabu worth P816,000 were seized by operatives during a buy-bust operation at the Muslim Village, Taloto, Tagbilaran City and a drug raid in Songculan, Dauis on Tuesday.

Joint anti-illegal drug operatives of the Bohol PNP – Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two drug pushers deemed high value targets (HVT) and confiscated from them some P680,000 worth of shabu, weighing 100 grams during an entrapment operation at the Muslim Village in Purok 6, Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

The suspects were identified as Mohamar Tomawis alias “Orak,” 30, a resident of Muslim Village, Taloto and his cohort John Firnyl Millan, 26, a resident of Capitol Valley, Barangay Dao.

The joint operating team tracked down one of the suspects, Tomawis, selling shabu at the Muslim Village. An operative posing as a drug buyer succeeded in transacting with Tomawis for the purchase of P20,000 worth of shabu.

However, it was the second suspect, Millan, who handed the shabu to the poseur-buyer.

When the drug transaction transpired, back-up operatives cornered the 2 suspects who yielded another 7 cellophane sachets containing shabu that weighed 100 grams and with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P680,000.

Earlier, elements of the Dauis Police Station swooped into the residence of one Arnold Arado, 42, and an alleged drug personality in Purok 2, Barangay Songculan, Dauis.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Executive Presiding Judge Leo Moises Lison, police raided the suspect’s residence and found 19 small cellophane sachets containing shabu with an estimated weight of 20 grams and a DDB value of P136,000.

Police will be filing today the appropriate charges for violation of RA 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against the three suspects. (KB)