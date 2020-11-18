Active cases slightly drop to 70 as infection downtrend continues











Bohol Provincial Containerized PCR Laboratory in Tagbilaran City | FILE PHOTO

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further decreased dropping to 70 as of Tuesday afternoon, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said.

Lopez announced that five recoveries were recorded chipping off the 75 active cases reported on Monday. The number of ongoing infections in the province reached a height of 134 early in November.

According to Lopez, majority of the cases were still at Camp Governor Lino Chatto in Macaas, Tubigon where an outbreak was earlier reported.

There were still 39 soldiers inside the Philippine Army camp who were infected with the virus. Earlier in the month, the number of cases inside the training base reached 65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 19 local transmission cases remained while the rest at 51 cases involved authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) including the military personnel in Camp Chatto, locally stranded individuals and overseas Filipino workers.

The local transmission cases were recorded in the following towns:

Calape – 1

Bien Unido – 10

Talibon – 2

Carmen – 1

Buenavista – 1

Bilar – 1

Dauis – 2

Candijay – 1

Lopez noted that most of those infected with the disease were asymptomatic but remained under strict quarantine.

“Suma sa atong pagmonitor, duna lang ang pipila na dunay mild na simptoma apan dakong mayoriya nila ang walay simtoma. Pananglit kining mga sundawo na 39, asymptomatic kini tanan,” he said.

The total number of recorded COVID 19 cases in the province stood at 594 with 513 recoveries and 11 deaths. (A. Doydora)