4 fall in drug busts in Tagbilaran, Sevilla











Police arrested four more drug dealers in two separate buy-bust operations in Tagbilaran City and Sevilla town on Wednesday.

These latest anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the seizure of P56,000 worth of shabu.

The Tagbilaran City PNP Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested Efren Ingking alias “Tedoy”, 44, a resident of San Jose St., Barangay Cogon, and his cohort, Gorgonio Ingking Jr., 59, a retired marine deck officer and a resident of Barangay Ubujan, and Jesus Apog Jr., 32, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Booy.

The DEU operatives conducted the entrapment operation after receiving information regarding the drug-peddling activities of suspect Efren Ingking in Barangay Ubujan.

An undercover policeman was able to transact with Efren for the purchase of P500 worth of shabu. However, it was his cohort Gorgonio Ingking who received the marked money during the drug transaction.

As the drug deal transpired, the third suspect Jesus Apog Jr. also came to purchase shabu. All three suspects were arrested.

When frisked, the suspects were found in possession of another 13 small cellophane sachets containing shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P54,000 and an estimated weight of 8 grams.

Two of the suspects, Efren and Gorgonio Ingking, were beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

In Barangay Ewon, Sevilla town on Wednesday night, DEU operatives of the Sevilla Police Station succeeded in conducting a buy-bust operation leading to the arrest of Mejellou Legaspi, 22, a resident of Purok 7, Barangay Upper Bonbon, Loboc, and a former surrenderee under Oplan Tokhang.

An operative acting as poseur-buyer purchased P500 worth of shabu from the suspect.

A subsequent body-search resulted in the retrieval of the pre-marked P500 bill that was used in the buy-bust and 2 small cellophane sachets containing shabu, with an estimated weight of 0.15 gram and a DDB value of P1,020.

Charges for illegal sale and possession of a prohibited drug will be filed against the four suspects whose arrest came a day after the anti-narcotic operatives in Tagbilaran City and Dauis busted three high value targets (HVT) who were caught with P816,000 worth of shabu. (KB, WM)