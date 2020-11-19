Bohol may be getting shabu supply from Mindanao, intelligence cop says

The Bohol Sea located south of Bohol separates the province from Mindanao. | FILE PHOTO

Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) have been receiving reports indicating that drug supply from Mindanao have been making its way into the province, a police official said.

BPPO Provincial Intelligence Branch deputy chief Lt. Amelito Melloria on Wednesday said that illegal drugs continued to be slipped into the island even amid strict community quarantine measures.

“As long naay communication, as long as naay demand sa area, mangita g’yud na og paagi na mo-abot ng butanga sa lugar na nanginahanglan,” Melloria said.

However, the police intelligence officer said were still verifying the information which pinpointed Mindanao as among sources of drug supply in the province.

“Sa amoang nahibaw-an naay gikan sa Mindanao pero unconfirmed pa na kay amo pa ng gipalawman og imbestiga,” he said.  

Investigations were also launched to identify the means of transportation of the contraband from the source to the province.

According to Melloria, key locations in the province and drug personalities were already placed under tight monitoring to trace the source of drug supply in the island.

“Ang listahan namo, ang uban wa na diri sa atong probinsya. Naa sa laing-laing lugar,” he said.

For several years, police have maintained that shabu supplies in the province are not manufactured locally.

Most of the illegal drugs distributed in Bohol have been traced to sources in the neighboring province of Cebu. (A. Doydora)

