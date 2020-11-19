Bohol records 12th COVID-19 death











Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force Spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Thursday announced the 12th COVID-19 death in the province, over nine months after the first case of the disease was recorded in the island.

Lopez said that the 53-year-old female COVID patient who was a resident of Buenavista town died at the Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to the health official, the cause of death was severe hypovolemic shock secondary to severe gastroenteritis.

“Nahutdan og tubig ang iyang lawas,” said Lopez.

The patient was also noted to have had comorbidity illnesses including acute urinary tract infection and kidney problems.

“Daan ng medyo luya ang kahimtang sa lawas niya,” he said.

Lopez assured that health protocols were observed following the patient’s death.

Her remains were buried on Thursday morning, less than 12 hours after her death.

Based on data from the Capitol, the province has recorded a total of 596 COVID-19 cases since February.

Some 55 of the cases were active while 529 of these have recovered. (A. Doydora)