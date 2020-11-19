Gallares’ molecular lab to start 24-hour operations











The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s (GCGMH) molecular laboratory in Tagbilaran City will operate 24 hours a day starting next week in a bid to expedite the release of COVID-19 test results.

In a Capitol virtual presser, GCGMH medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno on Wednesday said they have started the training for eight more medical technologists who will man the facility.

“Gisusi nato kung aduna bay need to improve further sa atong serbisyo sa molecular laboratory ug nasuta nato na kinahanglan na mopa run ta sa laboratory na mopa run to for 24 hours,” she said.

Expedited release of test results is also needed to hasten the discharge of COVID-19 patients or those suspected of being infected with the disease once they yield negative results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is seen to ease congestion inside the province’s main COVID-19 health facility.

“Kung pananglitan didto sa atong COVID ward naa pay naghuwat og discharge kay naghuwat pa siya sa PCR test, so mapuna to didto,” said Macuno.

PCR testing is also needed for those who will undergo surgery at the hospital.

Currently, the GCGMH’s molecular laboratory only operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and releases test results around 24 to 48 hours after the swab samples are submitted to the facility.

“Cut off nato sauna is 11 in the morning, the following day nana siya e-run and ma release ang result 4 p.m. so what if daghan-daghan ang test anang adlawa, makalangan,” she said.

The GCGMH molecular lab is one of only two PCR laboratories in the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other facility is the Capitol’s containerized laboratory located inside the Bohol Medical Care Institute compound in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the establishment of both facilities in August, Bohol depended on laboratories in Cebu for PCR testing with results being released at least a week after swab samples are submitted. (A. Doydora)