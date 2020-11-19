Man, 68, dies after 2 motorcycles collide in Cortes

A 68-year-old man died following a collision between two motorcycles along a national highway in Cortes town early on Wednesday.

The fatality, Marcial Quijada, of Barangay Malayo, Cortes was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency treatment and was in a comatose state before he succumbed to his injuries at 5 p.m. on the day of the incident, said Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Duetes of the Cortes Police Station.

According to Duetes, Quijada was making a turn towards a gasoline station when an incoming motorcycle driven by one Epe Jimpesao, 24, slammed into him.

Based on a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage obtained by the police, the victim appeared to be at fault.

“Nakita sa CCTV na mura’g at fault g’yud ang namatay,” said Duetes.

However, charges may still be filed against Jimpesao if he and the victim’s family do not reach an amicable settlement.

Jimpesao who also sustained bruises was detained following the incident but was released on Thursday morning as no charges were filed against him yet.

“Maghuwat pa mi sa pamilya sa biktima kay di baya lalim mag asikaso,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quijada’s relatives told authorities that the victim was noted to have already been accident prone while driving due to his old age.

“Matud pa sa tagtungod na vulnerable na gyud to siya sa mga vehicular accident kay base sa iyang history ika upat na kuno to niya na nahitabo—either siya maoy bangaan or siya’y makabangga sa Dauis, Tagbilaran, Corella, ug kining diri,” he added.

The police are also set to release a copy of the CCTV footage to the victim’s family. (A. Doydora)

