Tagbilaran traffic enforcer tests positive for drug use

Topic |  
November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020

Tagbilaran traffic enforcer tests positive for drug use

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
CTMO File Photo

A Tagbilaran City traffic enforcer tested positive for illegal drug use following a surprise testing conducted by the city local government unit (LGU) on Friday.

Alvin Acuzar, chief of the Barangay Affairs and Constituency Unit (BACU), said the male job-order employee of the LGU has been dismissed from the service.

“As part of our agreement with them when we hired them, part sa ilang gi pirmahan as job order, by the time na ma-positive sila sa random test automatically sila e-terminate, so terminated na siya today,” said Acuzar.

Some 86 employees of the LGU including personnel of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) and BACU underwent the surprise drug testing. All but one yielded negative results.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nahibaw-an ra dayon ang results, ang CHO (City Health Office) ang ga-conduct adto unya gideretso ra nila sa ilahang kit,” he said.

According to Acuzar, heads of both agencies including himself and CTMO chief Tony Samante were included in the testing.

The initiative was part of the LGU’s regular conduct of random drug testing of its employees, both casual and regular, throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the traffic enforcer who tested positive for illegal drug use has been advised to undergo rehabilitation particularly through the community-based rehabilitation program.

Acuzar said the dismissed worker may be employed by the LGU again if he complies with the requirements such as going through a rehab program.

Earlier, Acuzar who also chairs the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council proposed the requirement of drug testing for those who intend to work for the city government before they are hired.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The LGU has only been conducting random testing for current employees but has not required pre-employment testing. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Knife-wielding man who ran amok nabbed in Tagbilaran

Police arrested a 28-year old man in Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night after he allegedly ran amok while…

4 fall in drug busts in Tagbilaran, Sevilla

Police arrested four more drug dealers in two separate buy-bust operations in Tagbilaran City and Sevilla town on Wednesday. These…

Bohol may be getting shabu supply from Mindanao, intelligence cop says

The intelligence unit of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has been receiving reports indicating that drug supply from Mindanao…

2 ‘high-value targets’ yield P680k shabu in Tagbilaran; 1 nabbed in Dauis bust

Shabu worth P816,000 were seized by operatives during a buy-bust operation at the Muslim Village, Taloto, Tagbilaran City and a…

Father arrested for raping daughter in Dauis

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Dauis town on Monday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter, the town’s police chief…

21-year-old ‘pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Panglao bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team seized shabu worth P170,000 from a 21-year-old alleged drug…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply