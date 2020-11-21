Tagbilaran traffic enforcer tests positive for drug use











CTMO File Photo

A Tagbilaran City traffic enforcer tested positive for illegal drug use following a surprise testing conducted by the city local government unit (LGU) on Friday.

Alvin Acuzar, chief of the Barangay Affairs and Constituency Unit (BACU), said the male job-order employee of the LGU has been dismissed from the service.

“As part of our agreement with them when we hired them, part sa ilang gi pirmahan as job order, by the time na ma-positive sila sa random test automatically sila e-terminate, so terminated na siya today,” said Acuzar.

Some 86 employees of the LGU including personnel of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) and BACU underwent the surprise drug testing. All but one yielded negative results.

“Nahibaw-an ra dayon ang results, ang CHO (City Health Office) ang ga-conduct adto unya gideretso ra nila sa ilahang kit,” he said.

According to Acuzar, heads of both agencies including himself and CTMO chief Tony Samante were included in the testing.

The initiative was part of the LGU’s regular conduct of random drug testing of its employees, both casual and regular, throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the traffic enforcer who tested positive for illegal drug use has been advised to undergo rehabilitation particularly through the community-based rehabilitation program.

Acuzar said the dismissed worker may be employed by the LGU again if he complies with the requirements such as going through a rehab program.

Earlier, Acuzar who also chairs the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council proposed the requirement of drug testing for those who intend to work for the city government before they are hired.

The LGU has only been conducting random testing for current employees but has not required pre-employment testing. (A. Doydora)