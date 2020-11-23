Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol drops further to 38

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) on Monday announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has plummeted to 38, down from 164 cases during the start of the month.

BIATF spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said the remaining active cases included 15 local transmissions and 23 locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers, and authorized persons outside of residence.

According to Lopez, the province was able to successfully contain what was perceived to have been a sudden spike in cases from late October until the onset of Novermber.

“Bunga kini sa atong hiniusa. Although daghang kaso, wala mahitabo na nidaghan pag-ayo na moa problem og maayo ang atong tagsa-tagsa ka mga LGU,” Lopez said.

Lopez attributed the containment of the disease to the cooperation among various agencies at the provincial level, local government units and officials of the province’s main COVID-19 health facilities, the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City and the Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay.

“Atong gipahimutang ang hingpit, kalma ug intensive containment procedures, nagtambayayong ang tanan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases at Camp Lino Chatto in Macaas, Tubigon where an outbreak of the disease earlier erupted was down to 12 from a height of 65 during the start of the month.

Data from the Capitol showed that the total number of cases recorded in the province was at 596.

Of the figure, 546 recovered while 12 succumbed to complications of the highly contagious disease. (A. Doydora)

