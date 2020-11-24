Bohol records 11 new recoveries; active cases dip further

Bohol on Tuesday recorded 11 new COVID-19 recoveries pulling the total number of active cases in the province down to 29, said Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

According to Lopez, only five local transmission cases remained while the rest of the cases at 24 were identified as locally stranded individuals, authorized personnel outside of residence (APOR) and overseas Filipino workers.

Maomawan in Bien Unido has been cleared of infections after all 10 COVID-infected residents in the island have recovered, Lopez said.

The other recovery was recorded in Carmen.

Meanwhile, two new cases were recorded in unspecified municipalities of the province.

Based on data from the Capitol, Bohol has recorded a total of 599 confirmed cases of the dreaded disease.

Some 560 have recovered while 12 have died due to the disease. (A. Doydora)

