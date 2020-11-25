Minors, seniors allowed as tourists inside ‘tourism bubble’











There will be no movement restrictions for tourists aged 15 years old below and 65 years old above who will enter the province for leisure inside the tourism bubble.

Executive Order No. 53, S. 2020, which was issued by Gov. Arthur Yap on November 13, 2020, provides the guidelines on the implementation of the tourist bubble here in the province that also includes the easing of restrictions for minors and senior citizens who arrive as tourists.

However, any person with co-morbidity, immunodeficiency, or other health risks, and pregnant women are still not allowed to travel to Bohol as tourists.

Starting last November 15, the province—Panglao Island in particular—opened its doors to tourists who come to Bohol from other provinces for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) and events such as weddings, reunions, anniversaries, birthdays and similar occasions.

Under the executive order, tourists are required to present a negative reverse transcription—polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test not later than 72 hours prior to the date of travel.

Tourists are also required to observe strict quarantine immediately after undergoing the RT-PCR test until the date of travel to Bohol.

Tourists who are staying for more than 5 days will be required to undergo a repeat RT-PCR test on the fifth day of their stay.

Several tour operators are expected to visit the province on December 7 to 10 as part of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB). (KB, RT)