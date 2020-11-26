‘Pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











A 25-year-old alleged drug dealer from Loboc town was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives in a drug buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by Lt. Cesario Sumaylo allegedly seized shabu worth P170,000 from the suspect identified as Felipe “Bahal” Calipusan, a Loboc native temporarily residing in Barangay Cogon in Tagbilaran.

In a report, police said Calipusan sold shabu worth P25,000 to an undercover agent.

He was collared near his residence following a brief chase as the suspect noticed that he was subjected to a sting operation prompting him to jump from a window and flee.

Calipusan however fell on his back and sustained minor injuries.

He was given emergency medical aid by TARSIER 117 personnel before he was turned over to the city police for detention.

Calipusan is now under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (WM)