‘Pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
29 mins ago
29 mins ago

‘Pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 25-year-old alleged drug dealer from Loboc town was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives in a drug buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by Lt. Cesario Sumaylo allegedly seized shabu worth P170,000 from the suspect identified as Felipe “Bahal” Calipusan, a Loboc native temporarily residing in Barangay Cogon in Tagbilaran.

In a report, police said Calipusan sold shabu worth P25,000 to an undercover agent.  

He was collared near his residence following a brief chase as the suspect noticed that he was subjected to a sting operation prompting him to jump from a window and flee.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Calipusan however fell on his back and sustained minor injuries.

He was given emergency medical aid by TARSIER 117 personnel before he was turned over to the city police for detention.

Calipusan is now under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (WM)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man, 43, shot dead in Inabanga

A 43-year-old construction worker was was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman in Inabanga town on Saturday night. The…

2 arrested in Sagbayan, Clarin drug busts

Two alleged drug pushers, one of whom is a beneficiary of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP) and the other…

Tagbilaran traffic enforcer tests positive for drug use

A Tagbilaran City traffic enforcer tested positive for illegal drug use following a surprise testing conducted by the city local…

Knife-wielding man who ran amok nabbed in Tagbilaran

Police arrested a 28-year old man in Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night after he allegedly ran amok while…

4 fall in drug busts in Tagbilaran, Sevilla

Police arrested four more drug dealers in two separate buy-bust operations in Tagbilaran City and Sevilla town on Wednesday. These…

Bohol may be getting shabu supply from Mindanao, intelligence cop says

The intelligence unit of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has been receiving reports indicating that drug supply from Mindanao…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply