Bohol doctor tests positive for COVID-19











A doctor in Bohol has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said in what was the first time for local authorities to publicly convey that a physician in the province contracted the highly contagious disease.

The new infection case was confirmed Friday by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez in a virtual press briefing.

Lopez said the doctor reported for work in Jagna.

He however did not divulge further information regarding the COVID-stricken physician.

According to TJ Sumampong of Department of Health Bohol, there are three healthcare workers in the province currently infected with the disease.

“Naa tay tulo ka kabuok na active na kompirmado na naka-contract og COVID-19…but we don’t have the right to divulge their identities and location also,” Sumampong said.

He noted that the healthcare workers remained in stable condition with the two not showing any symptoms.

Sumampong said that it is not the first time that a doctor in the province was infected with the novel coronavirus but did not elaborate how many more physicians have previously contracted the disease.

As of Friday, Bohol has 88 active COVID-19 cases.

Some 16 of the cases were considered as local transmissions while the rest were pinpointed as locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers and authorized personnel outside of residence. (A. Doydora)