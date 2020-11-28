Bohol records 13th, 14th COVID-19 deaths











The deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bohol rose to 14 after two more patients died in Ubay and Tagbilaran City this week, a Capitol official said Friday.

According to Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator John Titus Vistal, the two COVID-stricken individuals died at the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital (DEDVMH) in Ubay and the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran.

The DEDMVH patient was an 81-year-old woman from Son-oc, Ubay. She died of septic shock due to infected wounds secondary to confirmed COVID-19 infection.

The other fatality was a 64-year-old woman from Panglao. While admitted at the GCGMH, she succumbed to various ailments particularly non-productive cough and acute renal failure secondary to community acquired pneumonia and confirmed COVID-19 infection.

“Both were RT-PCR positive,” Vistal said.

The official in behalf of the provincial government extended his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

“Ipadangat nako akong kinasing-kasing na simpatiya ug pagkasubo sa nagbangutan na pamilya,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has again ballooned to 88 as of Friday.

Active cases in the province were already down to 38 during the start of the week.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, some 16 of the current cases were considered as local transmissions while the rest were pinpointed as locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers and authorized personnel outside of residence. (A. Doydora)