Ex-Bohol official’s bday bash violated protocol?

After photos of the birthday celebration of former Provincial Board Member Isabelito Tongco showing partygoers not wearing facemasks while eating surfaced online, his family posted more photos of the event showing that protocols were followed. | Photos via Ritchie Tongco

Facebook posts again fueled controversy about alleged mass gathering but just within the extent of photos chosen to be posted online.

Unfortunately, the photos uploaded on Facebook about the celebration of the 90th birthday of former Provincial Board member Isabelito Tongco, who is now a ranking staff of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto, only show the portion when guests were already partaking the food.

In defense, Tongco’s friends posted photos showing the observance of the protocol.

Tongco’s family also clarified that they followed all safety protocols during the event.

Kagawad Ritchie Tongco, Isabelito Tongco’s son, clarified that contrary to allegations posted on Facebook, the event was held in an establishment that is allowed under the new normal where all the health and safety protocols were followed.

Moreover, the event was an intimate gathering of only family and close friends who have no travel history to high-risk areas.

This is allowed under BIATF set protocols for gatherings and with strict compliance to BIATF rules.

It was also clarified that the Bamboo Garden, where the celebration was held, is an open space.

All the invited close friends and the family members who came had to undergo disinfection before entering the establishment.

They passed through the disinfection mat, had their hands disinfected with alcohol, and had their body temperature checked and they filled up the guests list.

All guests wore masks, except when eating and offering toast for the celebrator.

It was also clarified that they followed the limitation that only 50 percent of the venue’s capacity was allowed as to the number of persons to attend, where it was also noted that a table that is good for 10 persons only had five seats available.

It was also clarified that the intimate event like they had was different from the recent Halloween party at a posh resort in Panglao.

The Halloween party in Panglao was open to walk-in guests and was an open-to-all event where it would be hard to ascertain the limitation on the capacity allowed under the prescribed health and safety protocols.

