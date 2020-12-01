Granular lockdown enforced in 7 Tagbilaran barangays

Granular lockdown enforced in 7 Tagbilaran barangays

Several houses in seven barangays in Tagbilaran City have been placed on granular lockdown after some residents in the villages contracted COVID-19.

The villages which have implemented the household-level lockdowns were Barangays Dao, Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Ubujan, Cogon and San Isidro, said Tagbilaran City Health Officer Dr. Jeia Pondoc.

Authorities have identified 12 cases in the said barangays which were pinpointed as community transmissions.

According to Pondoc, most of the COVID-stricken individuals were scheduled to leave Bohol and were tested as requirement for their entry into other localities.

“Mo lockdown ta anang mga balay kay even with negative results sa mga close contacts, e-continue na nato og quarantine for 14 days,” she said.

Those about to leave the province were advised to stay at home before and after their scheduled PCR testing.

Pondoc however said that some broke protocol and left their houses while waiting for their test results or before the test.

“Sad to say na hing lakaw g’yud sila so ingon ani, so mao niy effect kung di ka mosunod,” she said. “Two days before sila e-swab di na g’yud unta mag lakaw-lakaw.”

Contact tracing has been launched to identify the first and second generation contacts of those who tested positive.

Other than the 12 residents, three health workers including one doctor and two nurses in the city have also been infected with COVID-19.

The city has a total of 33 active cases including both local transmissions and newly arrived individuals such as locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers and authorized personnel outside of residence. (A. Doydora)

