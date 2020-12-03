2 Tagbilaran fishermen yield P204k shabu in drug bust











Two fishermen were caught in possession of shabu worth P204,000 during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) seized the illegal drugs from Eduardo Galab, 33, and Franny Blazo, 34, both residents if the city, in a buy-bust operation along V.P. Inting Avenue in Barangay Poblacion 1.

In a report, police said they spotted both men peddling drugs in the area prompting them to set the sting operation in motion under the supervision of Tagbilaran police chief Lt. Colonel Mary Peralta.

A police poseur-buyer allegedly transacted with Blazo while it was Galab who handed over P500 worth of shabu and received the buy-bust money.

ADVERTISEMENT

This resulted in their immediate arrest and the seizure of the duo’s drug stash of 14 packets which weighed 30 grams.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P204,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both men are now under the custody of the Tagbilaran police while awaiting for charges to be filed against them for possession and sale of illegal drugs. (wm)