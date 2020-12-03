2 Tagbilaran fishermen yield P204k shabu in drug bust

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

2 Tagbilaran fishermen yield P204k shabu in drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two fishermen were caught in possession of shabu worth P204,000 during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) seized the illegal drugs from Eduardo Galab, 33, and Franny Blazo, 34, both residents if the city, in a buy-bust operation along V.P. Inting Avenue in Barangay Poblacion 1.

In a report, police said they spotted both men peddling drugs in the area prompting them to set the sting operation in motion under the supervision of Tagbilaran police chief Lt. Colonel Mary Peralta.

A police poseur-buyer allegedly transacted with Blazo while it was Galab who handed over P500 worth of shabu and received the buy-bust money.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This resulted in their immediate arrest and the seizure of the duo’s drug stash of 14 packets which weighed 30 grams.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P204,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both men are now under the custody of the Tagbilaran police while awaiting for charges to be filed against them for possession and sale of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDEA seizes P238k shabu in Panglao drug bust

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team during a…

Father hacked to death by son in Carmen

A 68-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a bolo by his son following a heated argument at their…

Bbq vendor yields P159k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Regional anti-narcotics operatives seized shabu worth over P159,000 from a barbeque vendor during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City. In…

Man, 63, found dead, another shot in separate incidents in Dagohoy

A 62-year-old man who was believed to have been mauled was found dead in an irrigation canal while another man…

OFW sexually assaulted inside Tubigon quarantine facility

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has accused her former lover of sexually assaulting her while under quarantine inside a…

‘Pusher’ yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 25-year-old alleged drug dealer from Loboc town was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives in a drug buy-bust operation in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply