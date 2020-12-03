Over 40,000 LSIs, OFWs entered Bohol in 8 months

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Over 40,000 LSIs, OFWs entered Bohol in 8 months

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Over 40,000 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) have entered Bohol in a span of eight months amid tight movement restrictions across the COVID-19-stricken country.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Wednesday said that the government has facilitated the entry of 10,004 OFWs and 30,987 LSIs from various localities.

Some 693 OFWs and 3,322 LSIs continued to undergo their mandatory 14-day quarantine. The rest have completed their quarantine and have been cleared to go home.

Lopez said that over 6,000 LSIs more are expected to arrive in the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, LSI, OFWs and APORs (authorized personnel out of residence) continued to account for majority of the province’s active COVID-19 cases.

Data from the Capitol showed that 99 out of the province’s 149 active cases as of Wednesday were LSIs, APORs and OFWs.

All homebound Boholanos have been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a government facility upon their arrival, or a hotel should they agree to cover accommodation expenses.

Starting this month however the Capitol has allowed LSIs and OFWs to undergo home quarantine for 10 days if they are able to present a negative result of a PCT test conducted 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Those without PCR test results may also undergo a 14-day quarantine inside a house or a private facility provided that no one else lives in the structure.

Both processes require the approval of the Rural Health Center and endorsement by the town’s mayor.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran CHO appeals to seniors: refrain from going out even when allowed

The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) has appealed to those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection particularly the sick…

COVID-19 spike in Bohol due to ‘complacency’, says health exec

Complacency. This has been the foremost reason seen by local officials behind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the…

Granular lockdown enforced in 7 Tagbilaran barangays

Several houses in seven barangays in Tagbilaran City have been placed on granular lockdown after some residents in the villages…

Bohol records 13th, 14th COVID-19 deaths

The deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bohol rose to 14 after two more patients died in Ubay and Tagbilaran…

Bohol doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor in Bohol has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said in what was the first time for local…

UPDATED LIST: 20 Boholanos pass Physician Licensure Exam

At least eight Boholanos passed the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) administered earlier this month month, according to a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply