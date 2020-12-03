Over 40,000 LSIs, OFWs entered Bohol in 8 months











Over 40,000 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) have entered Bohol in a span of eight months amid tight movement restrictions across the COVID-19-stricken country.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Wednesday said that the government has facilitated the entry of 10,004 OFWs and 30,987 LSIs from various localities.

Some 693 OFWs and 3,322 LSIs continued to undergo their mandatory 14-day quarantine. The rest have completed their quarantine and have been cleared to go home.

Lopez said that over 6,000 LSIs more are expected to arrive in the province.

Meanwhile, LSI, OFWs and APORs (authorized personnel out of residence) continued to account for majority of the province’s active COVID-19 cases.

Data from the Capitol showed that 99 out of the province’s 149 active cases as of Wednesday were LSIs, APORs and OFWs.

All homebound Boholanos have been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a government facility upon their arrival, or a hotel should they agree to cover accommodation expenses.

Starting this month however the Capitol has allowed LSIs and OFWs to undergo home quarantine for 10 days if they are able to present a negative result of a PCT test conducted 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Those without PCR test results may also undergo a 14-day quarantine inside a house or a private facility provided that no one else lives in the structure.

Both processes require the approval of the Rural Health Center and endorsement by the town’s mayor.