PDEA seizes P238k shabu in Panglao drug bust

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

PDEA Photo

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team during a joint anti-drug operation in Panglao on Tuesday night.

PDEA and police operatives allegedly seized from the duo P238,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tawala at 10:30 p.m., the agency said in a report.

The apprehended men were identified as Rex Jesson Amila Bumaat, 27, of Tagbilaran City and Abundio Estorgio Membreve, 49, of Buenavista town.

According to the PDEA, they found in the suspects’ possession 14 heat-sealed plastic sachets which contained white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The seized drugs weighed 35 grams and were estimated to be worth P238,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both men are now under police custody pending the filing of illegal drug charges against them.

The operation was carried out through the combined efforts of the PDEA, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7, Bohol Provincial Drug Enforcement Team and the Panglao Police Station.

