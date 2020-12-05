Miss Universe PH names Miss Bohol Amelincx ‘Ambassador for Tourism’











Photo: via Pauline Amelincx Instagram account

Miss Bohol Pauline Amelincx has been named “Ambassador for Tourism” by the the Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUP).

The MUP, in a statement issued Friday, gave titles to all top five contestants of its inaugural edition held last month in Baguio City.

Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo was named “Ambassador for Education” while runners-up Ysabela Ysmael (1st), Michelle Gumabao (2nd), Amelincx (3rd) and Billie Hackenson (4th) were dubbed Ambassadors of Arts and Culture, Health and Fitness, Tourism and Gender Equality, respectively.

“This group of intelligent and empowered ladies is more than ready to make an impact on causes and programs close to their hearts. The reign of phenomenal women has begun!” MUP said.

After winning fourth place in the prestigious pageant, Amelincx has been busy fulfilling her duties with MUP and appearing on various TV shows.

The Tubigon native has been a guest in popular game show Wowowin, noontime show Showtime and Sports and U, among others.

Although falling short in taking home the MUP’s crown, Amelinckx was the clear frontrunner during the pageant’s preliminary competition as she bagged four of nine awards.

Amelinckx was honored with Most Beautiful Face Award and was also accorded the Miss Creamsilk, Miss Downy Sweetheart and Miss Cetaphil Sun awards.