Sikatuna woman surrenders over cyberlibel case

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Sikatuna woman surrenders over cyberlibel case

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A woman from the small town of Sikatuna now serves as another reminder for netizens to be mindful of what they post on social media.

Simforiana Ugay on Wednesday voluntarily surrendered to authorities after a Tagbilaran City court released a warrant for arrest against her over a cyberlibel case.

Judge Jorge Cabalit, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 48, found probable cause for the issuance of an arrest warrant against Ugay who has been accused of publishing defamatory posts on Facebook.

Ugay presented herself before the court and immediately posted bail.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The court set the bail at P48,000 for her temporary liberty.

Cybercrime on the rise

Based on a 2019 data from the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), the number of cybercrime cases have been on an uptrend in the past six years.

Most of the cases were online libel.

The ACG data indicated that online libel cases surged from only 22 incidents in 2013 to 661 from January to June in 2019.

Other top cybercrimes were online scam, illegal photography and video voyeurism, computer-related identity theft, and threat. (wm)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP probes alleged use of Yap, Clarito photos for target practice

The Bohol Provincial Police Office has launched an investigation on the online publication of photos which allegedly showed unidentified foreign…

Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead allegedly by his friend while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known…

After 9 years in hiding, man wanted for homicide falls in Loboc

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for homicide charges nine years after he had gone into hiding in a…

PDEA seizes P238k shabu in Panglao drug bust

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team during a…

2 Tagbilaran fishermen yield P204k shabu in drug bust

Two fishermen were caught in possession of shabu worth P204,000 during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon,…

Father hacked to death by son in Carmen

A 68-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a bolo by his son following a heated argument at their…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply