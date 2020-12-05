Talibon woman, 71, requesting for rice aid dies of heatstroke











Rogronio Torrejos narrates to the media the story of his friend Judith Calibo who died of heatstroke as she went home empty-handed after she tried to request for rice aid at a barangay hall in Talibon.

A 71-year-old woman died from heatstroke while walking home from a barangay office in Talibon where she was supposed to ask for additional allocation of rice aid from the provincial government.

Judith Calibo was found dead in the village of Bagacay in Talibon several hours after she went to the barangay hall, Rogronio Torrejos, her friend, told the media on Friday.

“Wa siya kaabot sa ganghaan, nahayang siya. Gabii na namo nakit-an sa pinangita namo gikan pa sa mga 4 sa hapon hantod ni-abot nalang og mga 10:30,” he said.

Calibo who has been estranged from her family has been living with Torrejos’ sister, Anna.

According to Torrejos, Calibo wanted to ask for her own rice allocation as the province’s social services department only allocated one rice voucher per household.

Calibo who has been ill was told to stay at home but she insisted on going to the barangay hall after hearing that they were distributing a second batch of rice aid for those who have no vouchers.

She went to the office but was not accommodated due to the volume of people who also sought rice assistance, Torrejos said.

“Pag adto niya nag-release na og bugas, wa na siya maatiman didto sa barangay init na dako kay 12 na, gubot na,” he added. “Dismayado siya kay wa kadawat og bugas, naglakaw siya pauli, tungod sa kainit gi-atake siya.”

Torrejos noted that Calibo has been taking maintenance medicine for her condition.

A death certificate signed by Talibon Municipal Health Officer Dr. Francisco Ngoboc indicated that Calibo died of heatstroke on November 30.

Meanwhile, Torrejos travelled to Tagbilaran City to ask for assistance from the Capitol through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

“Magtiyaga lang ko og huwat kay kining manginahanglan ta, pasensya g’yud ta og sakto. Akong gi-antusan og linya,” he said. (RT)