13-year-old girl whose arms were cut off by stepfather seeks help











Mary Joy Oblinar, the 13-year old girl brutally attacked by her stepfather who stabbed her and then cut-off both her arms on the night of November 7, 2020 is still confined in a Tagbilaran City hospital recovering not just from the injuries she sustained but also the emotional and psychological trauma from the assault.

To recall, on November 7 at around 10:00 PM in Estaca, Pilar, Bohol, Mary Joy was sleeping together with her 3-year old younger sister and mother when her stepfather, came home drunk and suddenly attacked all of them using a 22-inch long bolo.

The suspect first hacked Mary Joy’s mother, Laura Clavite Baloria, then her 3-year old sister. The latter died on the spot while Laura survived.

Mary Joy sustained wounds on the head, chest and on her front and back torso due to the hacking incident.

Her two other younger siblings who were also sleeping during the assault were fortunately spared and left unharmed by the suspect who attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself using the bolo.

Mary Joy will turn 14 years old tomorrow, December 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary to whom she was named after.

On her birthday, Mary Joy’s only wish is for someone to help her and her mother.

Mary Joy’s appeal for help has gone viral since her story was posted on social media by relatives, which can be viewed at these links: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109019864399115&id=103177661650002 ; and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb8s-iqngb8&fbclid=IwAR0HcyNk0yGlGwVaSEqy37J-SFko7SzF-SCGdWWPZmXNzrWZC7JfxUOWgeg]

Mary Joy provides contact information for those who may want to help her and her family. They may contact her mother Laura Clavite Baloria (Estaca, Pilar, Bohol) through her cellphone number 09508975209; or through Anita Olbinar (Concepcion, Danao, Bohol) 09303457275. (KB)