Barangay councilor shot, hacked to death inside home in Dagohoy











A village councilor of Barangay Can-uling, Dagohoy town succumbed to gunshot and hack wounds after two unidentified perpetrators attacked him inside his own home on Saturday night.

The victim was identified by police as one Silvestre Bañados, 46, married, and a resident of Centro 1, Can-uling, Dagohoy, where he was a barangay councilor.

Investigation conducted by the Dagohoy Police Station revealed that Bañados was sitting at the living room of his house when, without warning, the two masked assailants who were armed with a gun and a bolo, suddenly barged in and attacked him.

One of the suspects shot Bañados on the head while the other suspect took his turn in hacking the victim.

Bañados’ teenage daughter who was sitting beside him during the incident said they did not notice the suspects entering from the kitchen door of their house as they were both using their cellphones at that time.

The two unidentified assailants fled following the attack.

Bañados died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head and hack wounds in his torso and arms.

Dagohoy Police are still looking into possible motives of the killing and the identities of the assailants. (KB, CR)