Tattoo artist shot dead in Dauis

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

A tattoo artist was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Dauis town on Monday morning.

Lieutenant Bonifacio Tanola of the Dauis Police Station said victim Stanley Montes of Barangay Biking, Dauis was driving his motorcycle with his girlfriend Arlene Bongcac when he was gunned down at past 10 a.m.

“Nagdagan ni sila padung Panglao pag abot sa Barangay Dao, gi atngan ni og duha ka taw. Pag labay gi birahan dayon,” said Tanola.

The couple’s motorcycle crashed while the suspects stopped and fired multiple shots at Montes after he fell down.

“Pagkatumba, gibakikan pa unya gi tiwasan,” he added.

Montes who sustained multiple gunshots in his body died on the spot while Bongcac was unharmed.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the case to identify the suspects and motive behind the fatal gun attack. (A. Doydora)

