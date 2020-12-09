Home quarantine, isolation for less than 14 days ‘never safe,’ Bohol doctors’ group says

Topic |  
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Home quarantine, isolation for less than 14 days ‘never safe,’ Bohol doctors’ group says

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

“It is never safe to let locally stranded individuals  and overseas contract workers to have their isolation in their respective homes, instead of at the supervised quarantine facilities.”

This was the categorical statement issued by Dr. Kazan Baluyot , president of the Philippine College of Physicians (Bohol chapter) who voiced out the physicians stand on the issue on health protocols.

During a zoom meeting with the town mayors last Tuesday,  Baluyot made clear the earlier stand of the medical cluster that it is indeed difficult to be assured that proper health protocols are followed once the person is not closely supervised  on home quarantine even if the basic requirement of a separate room with private rest room be followed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dr. Baluyot likewise said they are against the 72-hour prior departure negative PCR test results as they find the three-day period to be too long for a person to be given the presumption that he is assured to be Covid free. 

The third stand of the doctors’ group is the need to maintain the 14-day isolation and not the protocol that will allow arriving persons to be released from their quarantine facilities once after they get negative PCR results based on a swab test taken on the sixth day after his arrival.

The strict 14-day quarantine remains as the safest and the most inexpensive way for a person to get assured that he is Covid free, since he will no longer be required to get a PCR test , Dr. Baluyot stressed.

The need for a granular lockdown on homes with Covid  positive patients  should likewise be strictly implemented, the doctor’s official said.

The doctors’ stand was earlier heard when the Bohol Medical Society (BMS)  signed a joint agreement with the Phil. College of Physicians (Bohol Chapter) enumerating their stand regarding health protocols. 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Aris eyes consolidated production of virgin coconut oil if effective vs COVID

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Should virgin coconut oil (VCO) prove to…

Over 40,000 LSIs, OFWs entered Bohol in 8 months

Over 40,000 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) have entered Bohol in a span of eight months…

Tagbilaran CHO appeals to seniors: refrain from going out even when allowed

The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) has appealed to those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection particularly the sick…

COVID-19 spike in Bohol due to ‘complacency’, says health exec

Complacency. This has been the foremost reason seen by local officials behind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the…

Granular lockdown enforced in 7 Tagbilaran barangays

Several houses in seven barangays in Tagbilaran City have been placed on granular lockdown after some residents in the villages…

Bohol records 13th, 14th COVID-19 deaths

The deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bohol rose to 14 after two more patients died in Ubay and Tagbilaran…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply