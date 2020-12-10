6-month-old is Bohol’s youngest COVID-19 fatality

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

6-month-old is Bohol’s youngest COVID-19 fatality

Bohol on Tuesday recorded its youngest COVID-19 death as a six-month-old infant succumbed to the dreaded disease.

This was confirmed Wednesday by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

According to Lopez, the female infant from Sagbayan died due to gastroenteritis with severe dehydration at the Simeon Torribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen.

“Nahutdan og tubig tungod sa grabe na diarrhea unya severe electrolyte imbalance, severe dehydration leading to death sa bata,” Lopez said.

Diarrhea is one of the more common symptoms of COVID-19 as noted by health experts.

Lopez said that the infant’s parents and other close contacts have been isolated and swabbed.

“Hopefully kaong gabii atong mahibal-an ang results aron mapadayon ang atong imbestigasyon as to how the infant contracted COVID,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, the local government unit (LGU) of Sagbayan has launched contact-tracing operations around the infant’s home in Barangay Canmaya Centro.

Authorities confirmed that the COVID-stricken infant was immediately buried after her death as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The LGU also called on its residents to continue observing health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, frequent hand washing and practicing social distancing. (A. Doydora)

