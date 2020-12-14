Family of 6-month-old who died of COVID-19 tests negative











The family of the six-month-old infant who died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Carmen town last week has tested negative for the disease.

TJ Sumampong of the Department of Health (DOH) Bohol on Friday last week said that they tested the infant’s mother, father and sibling who are residents of Sagbayan town and they all yielded negative results.

Meanwhile, test results of the second generation contacts were still awaited.

Sumampong said that they have yet to trace how the female infant contracted the virus as they continued to investigate her travel history within the province and that of her parents.

“We cannot assure kung asa g’yud niya nakuha, pero atong e-investigate…Ang mga ginikanan ato pung tan-awon kung nakaadto ba sila og mga hotspot areas,” he added.

The infant is Bohol’s 16th COVID-19 fatality.

She was the youngest to die due to complications caused by the disease.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez earlier noted that the infant died due to gastroenteritis with severe dehydration at the Simeon Torribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen.

“Nahutdan og tubig tungod sa grabe na diarrhea unya severe electrolyte imbalance, severe dehydration leading to death sa bata,” Lopez said.

Diarrhea is one of the more common symptoms of COVID-19 as noted by health experts. (A. Doydora)