Man who hit dog with rock hacked by pet’s 80-year-old owner in Buenavista

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

A man who thumped a dog with a rock ended up in the hospital after he was hacked with a bolo by the pet’s 80-year-old owner in Buenavista town on Sunday.

Senior Master Sgt. Gerondio Aparece, Jr. said that victim Edgar Celetaria and suspect Mariano Melencion, both neighbors in Barangay Lapacan Norte in Buenavista, figured in a heated argument resulting in the hacking incident.

“Ang iro aning suspek gihapak og bato sa biktima mao ilang gikabangian. Pagkakita og higayon mao to iyang gitigbas,” said Aparece.

Celetaria sustained hack wounds in his knee and hand but was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Meanwhile, Melencion was arrested by police but was later released after he and the victim reached a settlement.

“Nagkasettle raman pud sila human nag-execute og compromise agreement sa abogoda,” said Aparece.

Melencion agreed to pay for Celetaria’s hospitalization, medicine and daily income of P400 until he is fit to work again as a farmer.

Aparece said that the dog only sustained minor injury.

“Na-igo ang iro pero wa ra nuon pud mamatay,” he added. (A. Doydora)

