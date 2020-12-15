Ongoing infections drop to 57 after ‘alarming’ surge at December onset











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop to 57 on Monday after the province recorded a month-long high of 154 cases at the onset of December.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, in a virtual press briefing, said that only 13 active cases which were identified as local transmissions remained while the rest were returning overseas Filipinos, locally stranded individuals and authorized personnel outside of residence who were immediately quarantined upon their entry into the island.

The local transmission cases were recorded in the following localities: Sikatuna with one case; Balilihan, two; Candijay, one; Carmen, two; Danao, one; Lila, one; Panglao, one; San Miguel, one; Tagbilaran, one; and Ubay, two.

“Kining tanan na local transmission ato kining gitutukan og maayo ug kaluoy sa Diyos mga maayo ra ang mga kahimtang sa panglawas, dili ra kabalak-an ug mahimo ra na diha ra sila sa ilang mga isolation facilities,” Lopez said.

Contact-tracing efforts have been launched to identify the persons who have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals who were infected locally.

Lopez attributed the continued decline in active cases to the public’s observance of health protocols.

“Akong gipasalamatan kamong tanan, atong mga igsuon dinhi sa Bohol na buotan kita na misunod sa atong mga tambag, atong mga awhag, aron makontrola nato ug aron dili na mo daghan ang kaso,” Lopez said.

The health official also thanked the medical frontliners and authorities in various localities for their implementation of quarantine measures.

“I would like to thank once again and salute the untiring efforts sa atong mga partners sa ilang paghago, pagbudlay ug pagpaniguro na gipahidangat ang tanang mga safety protocols alang sa COVID-19,” he added.

As of Monday afternoon, Bohol had recorded 881 COVID-19 cases.

Of the resolved cases, 711 have recovered while 16 have died. (A. Doydora)