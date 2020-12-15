Teenager, 19, killed in alleged shootout with Alicia police

10 hours ago
A 19-year-old man was shot dead during an alleged shootout with police in Alicia town on Sunday night.

The teenager, identified as Servando Curit, was killed by the town’s police chief Lieutenant Delgado Petecio after he allegedly shot at him when they responded to a complaint of gun possession while drinking at his home in Barangay Poblacion.

According to Petecio, they responded to a report of a concerned citizen and upon arriving, Curit’s six companions fled while he ran inside his house.

Petecio said he pursued Curit but the teenager allegedly shot at him thrice using a .45 caliber pistol but missed.

“Akong gi-interrogate ang usa ka batan-on na naa sa duol sa pultahan unya nidagan padung sulod sa balay…akong gisundan, pag-sunod nako mura’g naa siya gisampit unya ni balik siya’g naog, pagbalik niya og naog mao na akong nasugatan na hing buto na siya sa iyang armas,” the police chief said.

Petecio said he retaliated using a standard issue 9mm hitting the Curit three times in the head and neck areas.

Curit was still rushed to the Don Emilio del Valle Hospital in Ubay but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Petecio, Curit was a drug offender who was charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs but was release two weeks ago after entering into a plea bargaining agreement.

Since his release from jail, complaints were already raised against Curit.

“Naa nay nagpablotter diri na pagkagawas niya, gikawat ang ilang manok unya gipulutan pud nila,” said Petecio.

Police have also received information indicating that Curit was involved in robbery and carnapping incidents in the towns of Alicia and Pilar. (A. Doydora)

