Drug offender rearrested, yielded P108k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

A drug offender who has been released from jail through a plea bargaining agreement was again arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night.

The BPPO Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by Captain Gereon Item allegedly seized shabu with an estimated worth of P108,800 from Felbert Ingles, 45, in Barangay Dao.

In a report, police said that the DEU laid the sting operation against Ingles after he was spotted selling shabu in the said village.

Ingles allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to a police poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Operatives then sized five more packets of shabu which weighed 16 grams from the suspect.

Ingles is now under the custody of the BPPO pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

