Hunt on for 2 suspects in shooting of Talibon environmental officer











Police are continuing their search of the suspects in the shooting and mauling of a municipal environmental office worker in Dagohoy town last Monday.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Socorin of the Dagohoy PNP, the suspects identified as Marcel Pedarios and Alquin Biniti, both residents of Barangay Kaluwasan, Dagohoy, were no longer in their homes when police searched for them.

“Pag adto namo, kay puro mani sudlonon ilang bay, wa man diha pero pag estorya pud sa mga taw naa ra kuno diha pero tago-tago na siguro ni,” Socorin said.

Pedarios and Biniti have been accused of beating up and shooting one Gomercendo Morga, a resident of Dagohoy town and an employee of the Talibon Office of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources.

The trio and one other were drinking together on Monday night prior to the shooting incident.

Socorin said Pedarios and Biniti allegedly mauled Morga but the victim who was in possession of a bolo tried to retaliate.

Morga however was unable to get near the duo as he was allegedly shot by Pedarios in the right shoulder.

“Sabay og inom unya wa kuno makasabot tong duha ka suspek, gi-atngan pag-uli sa unahan. Pag uli gi bunalan ang adtang…trabaho man og lasang ning biktima moa gabitbit og sundang, gi pusil pud sa kauban kay iya man kunong tikbason,” said Socorin.

Morga then fled the area and hid near a creek before seeing help.

He is now in stable condition but doctors have yet to extract the bullet from his shoulder.

According to Socorin, Pedarios and Morga are relatives and were known to be close.

“Kaila ra gud ni sila…og di kuno ni mangahubog mura’g pamilya ra kuno ni sila. Kung makainom lang maghisgot na og makaingon og bikil ba…naintamano siguro to sa Tanduay,” he said.

Meanwhile, frustrated homicide charges are set to be filed against the two suspects.

Authorities were only awaiting the medicolegal report before filing the complaint against Pedarios and Biniti. (A. Doydora)