P3.4 million shabu seized in Baclayon drug bust











A composite team comprised of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and various police units seized half a kilo of shabu during a buy-bust operation against two men deemed high-value drug targets in Baclayon on Monday afternoon.

In a report, the operatives allegedly found the contraband which was estimated to be worth P3.4 million in the possession of the suspects identified as Enrique Loreniana, 28, of Loboc and Mario Loquellano, 28, of Dauis.

Loreniana and Loquellano while riding a motorcycle were allegedly spotted selling shabu prompting authorities to set the operation in Barangay Laya, Baclayon at past 3 p.m.

The arrest was conducted by the PDEA in coordination with the police’s Drug Enforcement Units in Region 7, Bohol, Tagbilaran and Baclayon.

Both men are now under the custody of the authorities.

They will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)