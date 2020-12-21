P3.4 million shabu seized in Baclayon drug bust

Topic |  
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

P3.4 million shabu seized in Baclayon drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A composite team comprised of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and various police units seized half a kilo of shabu during a buy-bust operation against two men deemed high-value drug targets in Baclayon on Monday afternoon.  

In a report, the operatives allegedly found the contraband which was estimated to be worth P3.4 million in the possession of the suspects identified as Enrique Loreniana, 28, of Loboc and Mario Loquellano, 28, of Dauis.

Loreniana and Loquellano while riding a motorcycle were allegedly spotted selling shabu prompting authorities to set the operation in Barangay Laya, Baclayon at past 3 p.m.

The arrest was conducted by the PDEA in coordination with the police’s Drug Enforcement Units in Region 7, Bohol, Tagbilaran and Baclayon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Both men are now under the custody of the authorities.

They will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Alleged NPA killings in Bohol meant to instill fear in residents, says Army exec

New People’s Army (NPA) rebels are out to instill fear in residents to deter them from supporting the government in…

Female Army ‘asset’ slain execution style by ‘NPA rebels’ in Sevilla

A 66-year-old woman, who was identified by police as a Philippine Army (PA) informant, was gunned down execution style by…

Barangay tanod, 1 other nabbed for drugs, gun in separate ops in Dauis

Two separate operations conducted by the Dauis Police Station on Friday led to the arrest of a village watchman for…

2 men wanted for rape, murder nabbed in separate police ops in Inabanga, Talibon

2 persons wanted for rape and murder nabbed in separate police operations in Inabanga, Talibon Two ‘wanted’ persons facing charges…

Wife of high-value drug target falls in Tagbilaran raid, yields P170k shabu

The wife of a man tagged as a high-value drug target was apprehended by police for drug possession during a…

Hunt on for 2 suspects in shooting of Talibon environmental officer

Police are continuing their search of the suspects in the shooting and mauling of a municipal environmental office worker in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply