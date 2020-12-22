Father dead, son critical in Danao shooting

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Father dead, son critical in Danao shooting

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man previously convicted of gun and drug charges was killed while his 15-year-old son and neighbor were also injured during a gun attack carried out by two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Danao town on Sunday night.

The fatality, identified as Marlou Bitasa, 45, was feeding his chicken outside his home in Barangay Cantubod, Danao when the assailants stopped near him and alighted their motorcycle before shooting him, said Staff Sgt. Randil Denura of the Danao Police Station.

Bitasa who sustained multiple gunshot wounds all over his body died on the spot.

Investigators found 44 spent 9mm shells at the crime scene.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kung gloc 17 ka bala, kung KG9 30. So basi’g KG9 to gigamit kay grabe man ag basiyo gakatagkatah,” said Denura.

According to Denura, Marlou’s son, Michael, was shot in the chest while one Roland Batuan who was also at the Bitasa residence during sustained a gunshot wound in the side of his abdomen.

Michael was critically injured while Batuan was already in stable condition. Both were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Marlou’s wife, Marivic, was left unscathed during the attack but she saw the incident.

“Ang asawa way igo pero sija maoy silbing eye witness sa pangahitabo,” said Denura.

While Marlou was the apparent target of the attack, authorities have yet to establish why his son and friend were also shot.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Base sa storya sa assaw mura’g dihay gamay na reaction sa anak na nakatrigger pud siguro sa gunman, samtang wa mi ka-sure adtong sa iyang amigo ngano naapil pud to,” Denura said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The police are looking at multiple angles behind the attack on Marlou including his involvement in the illegal drug trade and other cases.

Marlou was earlier arrested and charged with frustrated murder but the case was dropped after the complainant died of natural causes in 2016.

In the same year, he was arrested during a buy-bust operation in which he was allegedly caught in possession of shabu and an illegal firearm.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was released from jail in 2019 after entering a plea bargaining agreement.

“Naay puy mga report na naa kuno niy grupo na gun-for-hire…pero wa pa ni ma verify kay underground mani unya wa sila nag operate dinhi sa Danao,” said Denura.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol’s ‘barangay basketball bubbles’ in limbo as RIATF approval awaited

The Regional Inter Agency Task Force (RIATF) still has not responded to Bohol’s appeal to allow the playing of basketball…

Teenager, 19, killed in alleged shootout with Alicia police

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during an alleged shootout with police in Alicia town on Sunday night. The teenager,…

Ex-Bohol official’s bday bash violated protocol?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Facebook posts again fueled controversy about alleged…

Tagbilaran City Council approves P1-billion budget for 2021

The Tagbilaran City Council on Friday approved on third and final reading the proposed P1-billion budget for 2021. Nine of…

Minors, seniors allowed as tourists inside ‘tourism bubble’

There will be no movement restrictions for tourists aged 15 years old below and 65 years old above who will…

Ex-Army critically shot by ‘NPA rebel’ in Batuan

A former Philippine Army (PA) soldier was critically injured after he was shot in front of multiple witnesses by a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply