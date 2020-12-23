20-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Cortes

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

20-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Cortes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 20-year-old female drug offender who was recently released from jail after entering into a plea bargaining deal was again arrested by police for new drug charges in Cortes town.

Operatives of the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Jessa “Chai” Ibañez, a resident of Barangay Dela Paz, Cortes during a buy-bust operation near her residence on Tuesday night.

In a report, police said Ibañez was spotted peddling shabu in the area prompting the DEU under Captain Gereon Item to set the sting operation in motion.

The suspect allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to a police poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The authorities then seized more packets of suspected shabu weighing a total of five grams from Ibañez.

Police said the confiscated contraband were estimated to be worth P34,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Ibañez is now under police custody and is set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (WM)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Fisherman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A fisherman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City police after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu…

Alleged NPA killings in Bohol meant to instill fear in residents, says Army exec

New People’s Army (NPA) rebels are out to instill fear in residents to deter them from supporting the government in…

P3.4 million shabu seized in Baclayon drug bust

A composite team comprised of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and various police units seized half a kilo of…

Female Army ‘asset’ slain execution style by ‘NPA rebels’ in Sevilla

A 66-year-old woman, who was identified by police as a Philippine Army (PA) informant, was gunned down execution style by…

Barangay tanod, 1 other nabbed for drugs, gun in separate ops in Dauis

Two separate operations conducted by the Dauis Police Station on Friday led to the arrest of a village watchman for…

2 men wanted for rape, murder nabbed in separate police ops in Inabanga, Talibon

2 persons wanted for rape and murder nabbed in separate police operations in Inabanga, Talibon Two ‘wanted’ persons facing charges…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply