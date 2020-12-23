20-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Cortes











A 20-year-old female drug offender who was recently released from jail after entering into a plea bargaining deal was again arrested by police for new drug charges in Cortes town.

Operatives of the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Jessa “Chai” Ibañez, a resident of Barangay Dela Paz, Cortes during a buy-bust operation near her residence on Tuesday night.

In a report, police said Ibañez was spotted peddling shabu in the area prompting the DEU under Captain Gereon Item to set the sting operation in motion.

The suspect allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to a police poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

The authorities then seized more packets of suspected shabu weighing a total of five grams from Ibañez.

Police said the confiscated contraband were estimated to be worth P34,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Ibañez is now under police custody and is set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (WM)