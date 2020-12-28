Police captain to face raps in fatal road mishap in Maribojoc











Danilo Hibaya and Felomina Gentallan, both security guards at retail outlet in Tagbilaran City died after their motorcycle was accidentally rammed by police Captain Lamberto Hibaya in Barangay San Roque, Maribojoc on Saturday night. | Photos: via Winston Pagaura

The recently replaced police chief of Antequera has been slapped with multiple charges after he accidentally rammed a motorcycle with his pick up truck resulting in the death of two persons in Maribojoc town last Saturday.

According to Captain Rey Olar, chief of the Maribijoc Police Station, Captain Lamberto Hibaya was charged on Monday with reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to property, reckless driving, and violation of the “Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.”

Hibaya was positive for alcohol consumption in a breathalyzer test done following the road collision.

Initial police investigation had indicated that Hibaya, while driving his Nissan Navara, swerved to the opposite lane and slammed into the motorcycle driven by Danilo Hibaya, his distant relative, who had on board with him Felomina Gentallan.

The victims who were security guards at a large store in Tagbilaran City were on their way home to Maribojoc during the incident. Both were still rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Lamberto meanwhile has denied the allegation saying that it was Danilo who swerved into his lane.

“Matud sa iyang alegasyon miguwa ra kuno sa iyang atubang unya mura’g ni counterflow sa pikas dan…mao to iyang allegation maong nadasmagan niya,” Olar added.

Meanwhile, Lamberto remained detained at the Maribojoc Police Station but is set to post bail.

“Siguro makagawas na kung ilang mahuman tong ilang mga documents para makapyansa siya,” the police chief added.

Lamberto was the police chief of Antequera until December 21.

He was reportedly transferred to the Bohol police headquarters at Camp Francisco Dagohoy pending his nearing retirement. (A. Doydora)