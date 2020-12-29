Over 5,000 Bohol LSIs, OFWs quarantined amid holidays

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Over 5,000 Bohol LSIs, OFWs quarantined amid holidays

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Over 5,000 individuals who have recently arrived in the province amid stringent entry protocols remained quarantined during the holidays.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Bohol Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman, said that 4,443 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and 579 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) continued to undergo the mandatory quarantine as of Monday.

Both LSIs and OFWs are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government facility or at a hotel, if they are willing to pay for the accommodation expenses.

New guidelines also allow homecoming Boholanos to undergo home quarantine if they submit a negative result of a PCR test done three days prior to their arrival.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Those who have a house with no one else living in it can also undergo quarantine in that residence.

The BIATF however has not released data indicating how many LSIs and OFWs are undergoing home quarantine.

According to Lopez, they have facilitated the entry of 11,221 OFWs since April 28 and 35,762 LSIs since March 23.

Lopez who noted that they are still expecting 6,284 LSIs to enter Bohol in the forthcoming weeks reminded them to secure the necessary requirements before booking a flight or sea trip to the province.

“Akong ipahinumdum na dili g’yud kalimtan ang certificate of acceptance and pagpahibaw sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka mayor or focal person sa inyong lunsgod og kanusa ug asa kamo mo agi,” Lopez said.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Zero firecracker-related incidents so far –Bohol PNP

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that no firecracker-related injuries have been reported so far this Christmas season in…

1 infected person can spread virus to many others, says BIATF amid mall congestion reports

One COVID 19-infected person in the right setting such as a crowded establishment is all it takes to spark an…

Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further drop to 22

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has dropped further to 22 as of Tuesday maintaining the downward trend…

Boholana nurse gets Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A Boholana critical care nurse at a top New York City hospital was among the first people in the virus-stricken…

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 2

Only two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections remained active in Bohol as of Thursday, down from a height of 45 cases…

Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further dropped on Wednesday to 35, the lowest record for the entire…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply