Over 5,000 Bohol LSIs, OFWs quarantined amid holidays











Over 5,000 individuals who have recently arrived in the province amid stringent entry protocols remained quarantined during the holidays.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Bohol Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman, said that 4,443 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and 579 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) continued to undergo the mandatory quarantine as of Monday.

Both LSIs and OFWs are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government facility or at a hotel, if they are willing to pay for the accommodation expenses.

New guidelines also allow homecoming Boholanos to undergo home quarantine if they submit a negative result of a PCR test done three days prior to their arrival.

Those who have a house with no one else living in it can also undergo quarantine in that residence.

The BIATF however has not released data indicating how many LSIs and OFWs are undergoing home quarantine.

According to Lopez, they have facilitated the entry of 11,221 OFWs since April 28 and 35,762 LSIs since March 23.

Lopez who noted that they are still expecting 6,284 LSIs to enter Bohol in the forthcoming weeks reminded them to secure the necessary requirements before booking a flight or sea trip to the province.

“Akong ipahinumdum na dili g’yud kalimtan ang certificate of acceptance and pagpahibaw sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka mayor or focal person sa inyong lunsgod og kanusa ug asa kamo mo agi,” Lopez said.