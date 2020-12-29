Zero firecracker-related incidents so far –Bohol PNP











The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that no firecracker-related injuries have been reported so far this Christmas season in the entire province.

Bohol police chief, P/Col. Joselito Clarito, during an interview with dyRD Balita on Monday said he hopes to achieve the BPPO’s target of hitting zero firecracker-related injuries this year.

“As of today, there has been no report of any injuries that are firecracker-related or injuries resulting from stray bullet or indiscriminate firing,” Clarito said.

The Bohol police chief said that the use of firecrackers and fireworks have remarkably gone down largely due to various community restrictions being imposed by the government in response to the pandemic.

All chiefs of police in the 47 municipalities and Tagbilaran City have been directed to monitor the strict implementation of the firecracker ban in their respective localities and to arrest violators, according to Clarito.

Out of the 48 local government units, Clarito said there are still 12 LGUs that allow the sale of firecrackers and fireworks.

However, Clarito did not identify the LGUs concerned.

The provincial police chief urged the public to cooperate and refrain from using firecrackers in celebrating the coming of the New Year to attain the zero-injury target.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued Memorandum Circular 2017-105, implementing EO 28 which enjoins the LGUs, the PNP, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to take necessary actions on the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices nationwide.

Under its provisions, the PNP is also tasked to beef up its force to provide security in identified firecrackers and pyrotechnic zones and firecracker/pyrotechnic displays in respective areas in coordination with appropriate agencies and stakeholders.

Police units are also expected to conduct inspections of the manufacturing complex, warehouse, and processing area of manufacturers and dealers in their respective areas of responsibility to ensure the observance of safety guidelines.

Ever since President Rodrigo Duterte signed EO No. 28 in 2017 which limited the use of firecrackers, injuries that are firecracker-related have seen a downturn. (K. Bagaipo)