18-year-old woman falls in Dauis drug bust











An 18-year-old woman was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dauis police’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) apprehended Mailyn Gatal, 18, a resident of the town through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Biking.

In a report, police said that the teenager sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

The operatives then allegedly found three more packets of suspected shabu in Gatal’s possession.

Gatal is now detained at the Dauis Police Station lock-up jail.

She will be charged with violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (w)