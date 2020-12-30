Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the province to 17.

The new COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday morning by Jeryl Lacang-Fuentes, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (MDRRMO) of Candijay.

According to Fuentes, the 70-year-old male patient died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on December 27.

He died of septic shock secondary to community acquired pneumonia based on information relayed by Candijay Municipal Health Officer Dr. Pristine Faith Veloso-Sumera to the MDRRMO.

According to Fuentes, contact tracing was immediately launched after the person was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 while his residence and those of his first-generation contacts were placed on lockdown.

Health authorities have identified 19 first-generation contacts of the deceased patient.

“Going well sab ang contact tracing. Immediate action mao is gi quarantine na and lockdown ang houses sa first generation,” Fuentes said.

The same measures were imposed with Candijay’s lone active COVID-19 case which is a 74-year-old female resident of the town.

The patient who has been experiencing coughs is currently admitted at the Candijay Community Hospital.

Since March, the town of Candijay has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases. Of the figure, 31 have recovered. (R. Tutas)

