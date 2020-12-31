Man shot dead while driving motorcycle in Antequera

Police are still looking for leads and are “facing a blank wall” in the killing of a man in a remote road in Antequera town in broad daylight on Wednesday morning.

“Wala pa tay suspect, mo angkon mi na naglisod mi gamay kay wa man guy taw sa pagka actual na hitabo unya wala puy balay na duol, mingaw ning lugara,” Lt. Victor Tagsa, chief of the Antequera Police Station, said.

According to Tagsa, victim Lorenzo Paña, Sr. was gunned down while driving his motorcycle on a bridge in Barangay Dorol.

Paña was on his way to deliver food to his son who was working in a quarry site near the area.

Tagsa said that the victim, after the initial gunshots, was still able to flee from his motorcycle and jump into a shallow ravine where the gunman fatally shot him.

“Sa amoang pakisusi mura’g gipusil ni siya unya mao tong natumba ang motor unya naa pay possibility na nakalukso ning biktima sa may pangpang gamay sa karsada, unya didto siya nasangit sa kawayan, didto na pud siya gitiwasan sa pagpusil,” the police chief said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a .45 caliber pistol in his head and body.  

Some residents who heard the gunfire rushed to the area to investigate and saw a black sedan near the crime scene but were unable to see the gunman.

They were also too far to identify the vehicle’s license plate.

“Matud sa mga taw na gapuyo sa medyo distansya na dapit, paghuman sa buto-buto naa silay nakita na sakyanan na four wheels, mao ra na ilang mahatag na description,” he said.

Those close to the victim including his family told authorities that Paña had no known enemies.

Tagsa noted that the victim also had no prior records with the police.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing their probe on the case. (A. Doydora)

