5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents











Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel documents amid the continued implementation of strict border measures in the province as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Inspector Greg Dela Cruz, chief of the Tagbilaran Port Police, the five PPA employees arrived at the city’s port at dawn on Monday but did not have acceptance letters from the local government unit (LGU) of Tagbilaran City.

“Kulang sila ng mga papeles, wala silang acceptance kaya binalik namin sila sa holding area sa loob,” said Dela Cruz in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

Those entering the province are required to secure a COVID-19 Shield pass or travel authority and to coordinate with their destination’s LGU informing them of their arrival.

Dela Cruz however denied reports indicating that the employees were able to return to work immediately after arriving.

“Bumaba sila sa barko lumampas sila sa gate doon at dumeretso sakanilang quarters,” he said.

He also noted that the PPA employees who are residents of Cebu but are working in Tagbilaran City had with them COVID shield passes.

Authorities are now awaiting a letter of acceptance from the Tagbilaran LGU to allow the PPA workers to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

Without the LGU’s acceptance, the PPA employees will be shipped back to their place of origin.

Meanwhile, PPA Bohol manager James Gantalao said that he will look into the incident and coordinate with the police as he is still in Cebu processing his travel documents so he can return to the province.

“Kung kinsa ng ni violate sa protocol ato ng sutaon sa police kay wa pa silay feedback sa ako,” Gantalao said.

“Di na maayo na mosulod sila na wala kay ako pud mismo nagtawag ko sa BIATF unsay protocol ug asa ko e-quarantine,” he added.