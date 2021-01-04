5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Topic |  
January 4, 2021
January 4, 2021

5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel documents amid the continued implementation of strict border measures in the province as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Inspector Greg Dela Cruz, chief of the Tagbilaran Port Police, the five PPA employees arrived at the city’s port at dawn on Monday but did not have acceptance letters from the local government unit (LGU) of Tagbilaran City.

“Kulang sila ng mga papeles, wala silang acceptance kaya binalik namin sila sa holding area sa loob,” said Dela Cruz in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

Those entering the province are required to secure a COVID-19 Shield pass or travel authority and to coordinate with their destination’s LGU informing them of their arrival.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dela Cruz however denied reports indicating that the employees were able to return to work immediately after arriving.

“Bumaba sila sa barko lumampas sila sa gate doon at dumeretso sakanilang quarters,” he said.

He also noted that the PPA employees who are residents of Cebu but are working in Tagbilaran City had with them COVID shield passes.

Authorities are now awaiting a letter of acceptance from the Tagbilaran LGU to allow the PPA workers to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

Without the LGU’s acceptance, the PPA employees will be shipped back to their place of origin.

Meanwhile, PPA Bohol manager James Gantalao said that he will look into the incident and coordinate with the police as he is still in Cebu processing his travel documents so he can return to the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kung kinsa ng ni violate sa protocol ato ng sutaon sa police kay wa pa silay feedback sa ako,” Gantalao said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Di na maayo na mosulod sila na wala kay ako pud mismo nagtawag ko sa BIATF unsay protocol ug asa ko e-quarantine,” he added.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities…

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease…

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 1

Only one COVID-19 case which has been identified as local transmitted remains in Bohol as the year draws to a…

Zero firecracker-related incidents so far –Bohol PNP

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that no firecracker-related injuries have been reported so far this Christmas season in…

Over 5,000 Bohol LSIs, OFWs quarantined amid holidays

Over 5,000 individuals who have recently arrived in the province amid stringent entry protocols remained quarantined during the holidays. Dr.…

1 infected person can spread virus to many others, says BIATF amid mall congestion reports

One COVID 19-infected person in the right setting such as a crowded establishment is all it takes to spark an…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply