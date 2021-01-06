Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities that have earmarked budgets for the inoculation of their residents against the highly contagious disease.

According to Councilor Ondoy Borja, chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s health committee, the fund was included in the 2021 annual budget of the city.

The budget was approved in November last year.

Earlier, Mayor Baba Yap announced that the local government unit will be offering free vaccination to the city’s residents.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, he did not specify which vaccine the city will acquire and how they would procure this.

Tagbilaran launched a pre-registration program for senior citizens who will first get the jabs once available.

The registration will be done in each of the 15 barangays in the city.

Amid uncertainty in the national government’s procurement of vaccines, several cities have announced that they have allocated budgets for the inoculation of their residents.

Among the local government units that have set aside funds for the vaccine are Mandaluyong City with P200 million, Makati City with P1 billion, Pasig City with P300 million and Pasay City with P250 million.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) also earmarked P500 million for their vaccine acquisition.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Data earlier released by Senate committee on finance chair Sonny Angara enumerated the prices of the different vaccines for two doses per person.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on the data, the following are the costs of each vaccine inclusive of Value Added Tax:

  • Astrazeneca – P610
  • Novavax – P366
  • Pfizer – P2,379
  • Moderna – P3,904 to 4,504
  • Sinovac – P3,629.5
  • Gamaleya – P1,220
  • COVAX Facility – P854

(A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel…

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease…

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 1

Only one COVID-19 case which has been identified as local transmitted remains in Bohol as the year draws to a…

Zero firecracker-related incidents so far –Bohol PNP

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that no firecracker-related injuries have been reported so far this Christmas season in…

Over 5,000 Bohol LSIs, OFWs quarantined amid holidays

Over 5,000 individuals who have recently arrived in the province amid stringent entry protocols remained quarantined during the holidays. Dr.…

1 infected person can spread virus to many others, says BIATF amid mall congestion reports

One COVID 19-infected person in the right setting such as a crowded establishment is all it takes to spark an…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply