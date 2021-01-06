Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents











The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities that have earmarked budgets for the inoculation of their residents against the highly contagious disease.

According to Councilor Ondoy Borja, chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s health committee, the fund was included in the 2021 annual budget of the city.

The budget was approved in November last year.

Earlier, Mayor Baba Yap announced that the local government unit will be offering free vaccination to the city’s residents.

However, he did not specify which vaccine the city will acquire and how they would procure this.

Tagbilaran launched a pre-registration program for senior citizens who will first get the jabs once available.

The registration will be done in each of the 15 barangays in the city.

Amid uncertainty in the national government’s procurement of vaccines, several cities have announced that they have allocated budgets for the inoculation of their residents.

Among the local government units that have set aside funds for the vaccine are Mandaluyong City with P200 million, Makati City with P1 billion, Pasig City with P300 million and Pasay City with P250 million.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) also earmarked P500 million for their vaccine acquisition.

Data earlier released by Senate committee on finance chair Sonny Angara enumerated the prices of the different vaccines for two doses per person.

Based on the data, the following are the costs of each vaccine inclusive of Value Added Tax:

Astrazeneca – P610

Novavax – P366

Pfizer – P2,379

Moderna – P3,904 to 4,504

Sinovac – P3,629.5

Gamaleya – P1,220

COVAX Facility – P854



